We should end hatred between our countries, says Indian Union Minister Badal

“If the Berlin Wall can fall, hatred between India and Pakistan can also end”, Indian Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal said at the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan.

She attended the ceremony along with an Indian delegation, including Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and other officials as well as local and Indian Sikh pilgrims.



They came to Pakistan through Attari-Wagah land route in Amritsar to attend the ceremony as representatives of the Indian government.

Indian cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu was also among the prominent guests who were invited to the ceremony.

The groundbreaking was performed by Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, who welcomed all the guests who came from India on Wednesday.

Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan is located across the river Ravi, about four kilometres from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. It was established by the Sikh Guru in 1522. The first gurdwara, Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, was built here, where Guru Nanak Dev is said to have died.

The Kartarpur Corridor will facilitate the visa-free travel for Indian Sikh pilgrims to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.