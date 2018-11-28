Pakistan to co-host Emerging Asia Cup with Sri Lanka

LAHORE: Pakistan will be co-hosting Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2018 with Sri Lanka from December 6, 2018.



Eight teams namely Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, India, Oman, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and United Arab Emirates (UAE) will participate in the tournament.

The teams have been divided into two groups, wherein Group ‘A’, Sri Lanka, India, Afghanistan, and Oman matches will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka from December 7, 2018, whereas in Group ‘B’, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong, and UAE matches will be played in Karachi from December 6, 2018.

The Group ‘B’ matches of Pakistan leg will be played in two venues of Karachi i.e. National Stadium and South-End Ground Club from December 6 to 9, 2018.

The participating teams will arrive in Karachi on December 4 and will practice on the next day at National Stadium. Pakistan will feature in the opening match of the tournament on December 6, 2018 against Hong Kong at National Stadium.

On the same day, Bangladesh will feature against UAE at South-End Ground Club. The final of the tournament will be played in Colombo, Sri Lanka on December 15, 2018. (Group 'B' matches schedule attached).

GROUP "B" Teams

Pakistan (PK)

Bangladesh (BD)

Hong Kong (HK)

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

National Stadium Karachi - NSK

Southend Ground DHA - SG

NOTE: Below Time is Pakistan Standard Time (PST)

Toss: 0900 hrs

One-Days In Pakistan - All Day Games

1st Innings: 0930 hrs - 1300 hrs

Interval: 1300 hrs - 1345 hrs

2nd Innings: 1345 hrs - 1715 hrs