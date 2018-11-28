Today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics: Sidhu

Indian cricket legend and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu says that today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics, and towards a relationship built upon the dreams, aspirations and spiritual quest of the common people.



"Today marks the first steps towards a people's foreign policy. Sharing a light moment #KartarpurBorderOpening," wrote Sidhu in a Twitter message as he joined Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur border crossing.

