Wed Nov 28, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 28, 2018

Today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics: Sidhu

Pakistan

Web Desk
Wed, Nov, 18

Indian cricket legend and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu says that today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics, and towards a relationship built upon the dreams, aspirations and spiritual quest of the common people.

"Today marks the first steps towards a people's foreign policy. Sharing a light moment #KartarpurBorderOpening,"  wrote Sidhu in a Twitter message as he joined Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur border crossing. 

