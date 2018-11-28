Today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics: Sidhu

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Indian cricket legend and politician Navjot Singh Sidhu says that today marks a pilgrimage away from the hate and greed of politics, and towards a relationship built upon the dreams, aspirations and spiritual quest of the common people.
"Today marks the first steps towards a people's foreign policy. Sharing a light moment #KartarpurBorderOpening," wrote Sidhu in a Twitter message as he joined Prime Minister Imran Khan for the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur border crossing.
