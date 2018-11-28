PM Imran Khan once again extends olive branch to India

NAROWAL: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said India and Pakistan need to break the chains of past to move forward .

Speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor in Narrowal, Khan cited examples of France and Germany who fought many wars only to realize that they need to put an end to bloodshed. "If France and Germany can move forward, why can't we?".

He said all the political parties, government and the army in Pakistan were on same page.

"We want civilized relationship. Kashmir is the only problem. Are not we capable of solving a dispute? We only need will to resolve the issue," he said.

"Think about the potential we have. I want good relationship with India. If we open our borders and start trade, poverty would decline," he said.

Citing China's example, he said no other country has lifted as many people out of poverty as China.

He said he was unable to understand the criticism against Sidhu when he returned to India after attending his oath taking ceremony.

"What other options do we have other than friendship," he said.

The prime minister said both Pakistan and India can learn a lot from each other.

He once against reiterated if India takes one step towards friendship Pakistan will take two steps.