Priyanka-Nick's whirlwind romance at a glance

MUMBAI: As Bollywood superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are all set to accomplish their East-meets-West love story with a royal wedding on December 2 at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, their whirlwind romance has kept the fans entertained.

Both Priyanka and Nick occasionally have revealed their emotions and moments that how they had connected via text before they met each other at the MET Gala last year.They even never shied away from expressing their love for each other on the social media and regularly drop sweet comments and posts on Instagram.

Undoubtedly, Bollywood star was the first to confirm her relationship with Nick Jonas after their roka ceremony in Mumbai. “Taken.. With all my heart and soul,” she wrote with a loved-up photo from the traditional ceremony as the two looked into each other’s eyes.

Talking about her engagement to E!News at an event, the actor said, “It’s a very different feeling. I never realized that having a boyfriend and having a fiancé are completely different. It just feels different. There’s gravitas. You feel like family, which is just so different.”

Nick, who had closed down the Tiffany store in London while choosing the perfect ring to propose to Priyanka, once spoke about her on a TV show and what is common between them.

According to a report, she agreed with his statement and said, “We’ve known each other for a couple of years but we dated for just a little while, but I think that’s the one thing we really connect on is our love for family and knowing faith is so important to us.”

On an occasion, Priyanka was reported to have said, “This is such a wonderful new step in my life and I’m still getting used to it because it’s obviously been a whirlwind and I haven’t seen myself happier. Just being in the whole situation of finding somebody who can be a partner to you in so many more ways than one is amazing, so yes I’m very excited.”

The groom-to-be arrived in India this Friday and his brother Joe Jonas and his fiancé and Games of Thrones star Sophie Turner reached Mumbai on Monday.

