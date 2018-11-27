Indian Punjab CM says Sidhu is on a private visit to Pakistan

Chief Minister of Indian Punjab, Amarinder Singh said that he asked cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu to reconsider his decision to visit Pakistan for the groundbreaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor in a recent informal chat with Indian media persons on Tuesday.



Singh said that Sidhu was in Madhya Pradesh when he told the former cricketer to reconsider his decision.

Amarinder said, “Sidhu told me he had already committed himself to go. When I informed him of the stand I had taken on the issue, he said it was his personal visit but he would get back to me. But I did not hear from him,”

He further said that Sidhu sent his request to go for his visit and he approved it.

“I do not stop anyone from going anywhere on a private visit. It (Sidhu’s trip) is not an official visit,” said the Indian Punjab’s Chief Minister.

The CM Indian Punjab declined Pakistan’s invitation to Kartatpur corridor ground breaking ceremony saying, “I hope the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) will understand that under these circumstances it will not be possible for me to be present in Pakistan on this historic occasion."