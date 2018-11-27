close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 27, 2018

President Alvi visits family of police officer martyred in Chinese consulate attack

KARACHI: President Arif Alvi on Tuesday visited the family of police officer Ashraf Dawood who lost his life during a terrorist attack on Chinese consulate.

In a Twitter post, the President said :  "We are thankful to our heroes who lay down their lives so that we may live in peace".

He said the Assistant Sub Inspector Ashraf Dawood left two daughters aged eight and nine  and a three -year old son. 

Three people including two policemen and a security guard were martyred in the attack that took place on Friday in Clifton area of Karachi.

All the three attackers were killed by police and security forces.

