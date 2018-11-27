close
Tue Nov 27, 2018
November 27, 2018

Indian delegation led by Sidhu arrives in Pakistan to attend Kartarpur corridor inauguration

LAHORE:  An India delegation led by  cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu  on Tuesday arrived in  Pakistan through Wahgah border to attend the opening ceremony of  Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking to the media, he  thanked  Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative that  would allow Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

He said the seed that  Imran Khan sew  three months ago has become a tree now.  

Sidhu  said the  initiative could open door of several opportunities for both the countries.

Hee said  religion should not be looked at from  prism of politics  and terrorism. 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate  Kartarpur Corridor near Narowal on Wednesday. 

Sidhu  answered most of the questioned posed by reporters with Punjabi and Urdu poetry.   

 Senior officers of Punjab Rangers welcomed the Indian delegation as it crossed the border.

Indian government approved the developed of the corridor after Pakistan said it was ready to facilitate Sikh pilgrims. 

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak where he spent 18 years.

To reach Kartarpur, Indian pilgrims had to arrive in Lahore first before travelling 130 kilometer to reach Narowal .

