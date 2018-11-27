Indian delegation led by Sidhu arrives in Pakistan to attend Kartarpur corridor inauguration

LAHORE: An India delegation led by cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu on Tuesday arrived in Pakistan through Wahgah border to attend the opening ceremony of Kartarpur Corridor.

Speaking to the media, he thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for the initiative that would allow Sikh pilgrims to visit their holy sites in Pakistan.

He said the seed that Imran Khan sew three months ago has become a tree now.

Sidhu said the initiative could open door of several opportunities for both the countries.

Hee said religion should not be looked at from prism of politics and terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor near Narowal on Wednesday.

Sidhu answered most of the questioned posed by reporters with Punjabi and Urdu poetry.

Senior officers of Punjab Rangers welcomed the Indian delegation as it crossed the border.



Indian government approved the developed of the corridor after Pakistan said it was ready to facilitate Sikh pilgrims.

Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, which is three kilometres from the India-Pakistan border, is the final resting place of Guru Nanak where he spent 18 years.



To reach Kartarpur, Indian pilgrims had to arrive in Lahore first before travelling 130 kilometer to reach Narowal .

