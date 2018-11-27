Story on media is not true, says PM Imran's nephew after being accused of manhandling FIA man

Hassaan Niazi, a nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has rejected the media reports that accused him of manhandling an FIA official and called on media to run his side of the story too.

A lawyer by profession, Mr Niazi took to Twitter and insisted that "the story on media is not true".

"Just because I am related to prime minister doesn't mean I get bashed without listening to my side of the story," he said accusing the FIA official of demanding bribe.

I was upset because he was continuously asking bribe till my client gave in. I was up set because FIA official "offered bail" to my client if he opted for lawyer he recommended," he said.

"The footage the media is showing clearly shows FIA deputy IO with the prosecutor, who basically forced my client to get the lawyer they were asking him to. This ‘smart’ bribery will have to stop or else the weak and vulnerable will keep getting ripped off.".

Niazi was reported to have became extremely angry when another lawyer was presented in his place in an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) by a Web TV on Monday in a case pertaining to use of objectionable language against high courts by Faisal Raza Abidi and other accused.



According to reports Niazi was so angry that he slapped Naib Court of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the courtroom after exchange of hot words with him. On it, Naib Court Mumtaz Ali submitted an application with Ramna Police Station to register case against Hasan Niazi.