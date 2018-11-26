Hindu outfit withdraws threat to throw ink at Shah Rukh Khan

India’s right-wing Hindu outfit Kalinga Sena withdrew its threat to throw ink on Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan during his visit to Odisha to attend the inaugural ceremony of Hockey World cup on Monday.



Shah Rukh Khan will participate in the inaugural ceremony of Hockey World Cup on Tuesday along with other stars like Madhuri Dixit and A R Rahman at Kalinga stadium.

Kalinga Sena chief Hemant Rath said, “We have decided to withdraw our pledge following the request by Hockey India President. Since it is an international event and Shah Rukh Khan is a promoter, we don’t want to protest, as that would give a bad name to Odisha,”

Earlier, Hockey India President, Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad through a letter appealed the outfit to not protest against Khan at his arrival.

Ahmad said, “Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most popular actors of India and is widely known in the hockey community for his support for hockey and movie Chak de India and because of this he has been invited to attend the opening ceremony,”

He added, “Throwing ink on someone who has been invited as a guest shall bring a bad name to India and will show Odisha in a very poor light in front of all international guests, including the teams,”

However the chief of Kalinga Sena said that they have not forgiven Shahrukh for insulting their sentiments and distorting history in his film “Ashoka” that was released 17 years ago. They still demand an apology from the actor.