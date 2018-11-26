Chinese delegation grants Rs3 million each to families of martyred policemen

KARACHI: Chinese delegation held a meeting with the families of martyred policemen at Chinese Consulate Karachi and granted Rs3 million cheque each to the heirs.



The meeting was arranged on the request of Consul General China.

The Chinese delegation offered condolences and expressed deep grief with the families over the loss of their loved ones. They also thanked to both the families for saving Chinese.

The Chinese delegation granted Rs. 30 Lacs (Cheques) to each family and reiterated that its just a small gift from the government of China and there are more things to be done for the bereaved families.



They said the General Public in China has started a campaign for collecting donations for the families of Shuhada. They showed great respect to the families and promised to look after them forever.

The families of the Shuhada thanked Chinese delegation.

Three terrorists had attempted to attack the Chinese consulate in Karachi’s Clifton Block 4 area which was obstructed by security forces.

ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir Khan were the two brave officers who sacrificed their lives while stopping the terrorist reaching inside the consulate premises.