Aamir Khan apologizes to fans for not fulfilling their expectations with Thugs of Hindostan

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan apologized to the viewers for failing to entertain them and acknowledged the failure of his film Thugs of Hindostan on Monday while speaking at the award ceremony of India’s Storytellers Script Contest.



While taking complete responsibility of disappointing performance of Thugs of Hindostan the actor said, “I would like to take full responsibility for that. You can be sure that we tried our level best. There are people who have liked the film a lot and we would like to thank them. We are happy that they liked the film but that’s a minority."

Majority of the people did not like the film and we are aware of the fact. So there is no doubt that we did go wrong. I want to apologise to the viewers who came to watch my film in the theatres as I was not able to entertain them despite trying my best. But those who came with so many expectations did not enjoy the film and I am feeling very bad about it.”

When asked if he knows what went wrong with the movie, the 53 years old actor said, “I am not very comfortable talking about these things in public. My film is like my child. So failure is also mine.”

Talking about the film’s release in China, he added, “The audience is free to speak and say what they want to say about me or the film. I am feeling very bad for not entertaining the audience. Next time we will try harder. The China release will be happening next month so let’s see what happens.”

Thugs of Hindostan faced harsh criticism both form the film critics and the audiences along with failing at the box office. The film opened with a record-breaking Rs 50 crore on day one but after that the film took a huge dip from second day and earned only Rs 139.50 crore after 11 days in total while it was said that the film’s budget is estimated Rs 300 crores.

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya the mega budget movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.