Yasir becomes first Pakistani to take 10 wickets in a day as NZealand fight back

DUBAI: New Zealand were 131-2 in their second innings at close on the third day of the second Test after they were forced to follow-on by Pakistan in Dubai on Monday.

Tom Latham (44) and Ross Taylor (49) were at the crease as New Zealand still need 197 runs to avoid an innings defeat while Pakistan need eight wickets for a series-levelling win with two days to play.

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah took a career best 8-41 to wreck New Zealand for 90 in the first innings, giving Pakistan a 328-run following their total of 418-5 declared.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.