Aseefa, Bakhtawar flay PM Imran's government over 100-day performance

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari have flayed Prime Minister Imran Khan's government over its performance and taking several U-turns during its first 100 days.



Aseefa took to Twitter saying "From IMF to South Punjab; from protocol to living in official residences; from awarding contracts after due process to posting bureaucrats on merit; from no misuse of power to no corrupt ministers. There is nothing this govt hasn’t made a U-turn on!"

Aseefa tweeted with #100Days100Uturns hashtag.

Bakhtawar said, "Poor homes bulldozed, livelihoods destroyed, thousands out of jobs all under anti encroachment but Bani Gala still stands. Notices to oblige or an alternative should have been provided. Photos of shop remains are heartbroken. No new 10 million jobs just more unemployment #100Days100UTurns."



