close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Pakistan

Web Desk
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Aseefa, Bakhtawar flay PM Imran's government over 100-day performance

Pakistan

Web Desk
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

Bakhtawar Bhutto and Aseefa Bhutto Zardari have flayed Prime Minister Imran Khan's government over its performance and taking several U-turns during its first 100 days.

Aseefa took to Twitter saying "From IMF to South Punjab; from protocol to living in official residences; from awarding contracts after due process to posting bureaucrats on merit; from no misuse of power to no corrupt ministers. There is nothing this govt hasn’t made a U-turn on!"

Aseefa tweeted with #100Days100Uturns hashtag.

Bakhtawar said, "Poor homes bulldozed, livelihoods destroyed, thousands out of jobs all under anti encroachment but Bani Gala still stands. Notices to oblige or an alternative should have been provided. Photos of shop remains are heartbroken. No new 10 million jobs just more unemployment #100Days100UTurns."


Advertisement

Latest News

More From Pakistan