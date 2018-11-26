New Zealand resumes batting after delayed start due to rain

DUBAI: Batting was resumed by New Zealand at 24-0 after a delay caused by rain on the third day of the second test against Pakistan on Monday.

Haris Sohail’s 147 and Babar Azam’s 127 managed to push Pakistan to a score of 418-5.

Before the umpires wrapped up the match with two over remaining, due to the cloudy situation, New Zealand batted it out for nine overs without losing a wicket for 24 runs.

Opener Jeet Raval stood unvanquished on 17 runs inclusive of three boundaries whereas Tom Latham was not out five.

New Zealand is in the forefront in the series with 1-10 following a slim four-run victory during the first Test in Abu Dhabi last week.

An invaluable 186 runs were added for the fifth wicket by Babar Azam while the two routed the New Zealand’s hit in the first two sessions.