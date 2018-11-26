'Ralph Breaks the Internet' dominates Thanksgiving Box Office

LOS ANGELES: 'Ralph Breaks the Internet' led the Thanksgiving box office, generating a huge $84.6 million at 4,017 locations over the five-day holiday period and $56 million for the weekend.

The Disney animated sequel now ranks as the second-best Thanksgiving debut ever, behind another Disney title, “Frozen,” which earned $93.6 million during its first five days. “Ralph Breaks the Internet” carries a hefty $175 million production budget, so it will need to keep up momentum worldwide to turn a profit.

The film sees John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman reprise their roles from “Wreck It Ralph” as the video game villain and his best friend navigate the internet. The original film picked up $49 million over its first three days of release.

“Ralph” wasn’t the only sequel to thrive this weekend. MGM and New Line’s “Creed II” was a knockout as the boxing drama earned $55 million from 3,350 venues over the five days and $34 million for the weekend.

