close
Mon Nov 26, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
November 26, 2018
Advertisement

Russia seizes three Ukraine navy ships off Crimea: Kiev

World

AFP
Mon, Nov, 18

Share

KIEV: Russia has seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea, Ukraine´s navy said on Sunday.

"Russian special forces have seized some ships," Ukrainian naval officials said in a statement. "There is also information that two Ukrainian sailors have been injured."

Advertisement

Latest News

More From World