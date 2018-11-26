Russia seizes three Ukraine navy ships off Crimea: Kiev

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KIEV: Russia has seized three Ukrainian naval ships off the coast of Moscow-annexed Crimea, Ukraine´s navy said on Sunday.
"Russian special forces have seized some ships," Ukrainian naval officials said in a statement. "There is also information that two Ukrainian sailors have been injured."
