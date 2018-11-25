Najam Sethi admires PM Imran Khan for tents and food for homeless

ISLAMABAD: Former chairman Pakistan Cricket Board, Najam Sethi has applauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for the installation of tents and food for the homeless till the shelter homes are constructed.



The Prime Minister on Saturday announced that Chief Minister of Punjab, Sardar Usman Buzdar had been asked to mount tents for shelter of the homeless, with a provision of food as well for the time being before the shelter homes are launched while adding that spots in Karachi and Peshawar are also getting placed.

Sethi took to Twitter to praise the action, saying, "Great step by Imran Khan to set up tents and food for homeless in big cities until permanent Panah Gahs (shelters) are built."

Earlier this month, PM Khan had initiated his pioneer project for a shelter in Lahore, which, aside from basic necessities would also work on issues regarding the rebuilding of self-respect of the homeless.