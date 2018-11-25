Australia outclass England to claim 4th Women’s World T20 title

ANTIGUA: Australia clinched their fourth title on Sunday as they attained an easy win over England in the final of the Women’s World T20 tournament.

After being asked to bowl first, the side led by Meg Lanning bowled out the opposition for just 105 runs and then comfortably chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand in 15.1 overs.

For the Aussies, Ashleigh Gardner displayed an allround performance as she recorded figures of three for 22 in four overs with the ball.

Coming down to the bat after opening batswoman Alyssa Healy was dismissed early on, Gardner stuck around in the middle with the skipper Meg Lanning and scored an unbeaten 33 in 26 balls to take the side to a win.

In her innings, Gardner scored a four and three sixes, as she scripted an easy win for her side.

This is Australia’s 4th title win for Australia at Women’s World T20 in 6 editions of the tournament. The Southern Stars have won the trophy previously in 2010, 2012 and 2014.