Kartarpur border opening: Sidhu thanks PM Imran as his biggest wish comes true

Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has thanked Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for opening Kartarpur border corridor, aimed to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of the holiest sites in Pakistan.



Talking to a TV channel in Pakistan, Sidhu, renowned cricketer and Minister of Indian Punjab said Kartarpur border opening is like "getting everything in one go".

He also said that he is all set to visit Pakistan again to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border corridor.

He said that it would be a great honour for him to be a part of history.

Singh went on to say, "My biggest wish has now come true and I am very thankful to Imran Khan."