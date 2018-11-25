close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
Sports

AFP
November 25, 2018
Pakistan declare at 418-5 against NZ in 2nd Test

Sports

AFP
Sun, Nov, 18

DUBAI: Pakistan declared their first innings closed at 418-5 on Sunday after Haris Sohail and Babar Azam completed centuries on the second day of the second Test against New Zealand in Dubai.

Sohail made a career best 147 while Azam remained not out on 127 as the two added 186 for the fifth wicket. Pakistan had resumed on 207-4.

Medium pacer Colin de Grandhomme finished with the best figures of 2-44 while left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and pacer Trent Boult took one wicket apiece.

New Zealand lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week.

