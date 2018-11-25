close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
Sports

REUTERS
November 25, 2018
England set Sri Lanka 327 to win Colombo test

England were all out for 230 in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka 327 to win the third and final test on Sunday.

Jos Buttler top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 64. Dilruwan Perera (5-88) and Malinda Pushpakumara (3-28) were the main wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

