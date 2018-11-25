England set Sri Lanka 327 to win Colombo test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
England were all out for 230 in their second innings, setting Sri Lanka 327 to win the third and final test on Sunday.
Jos Buttler top-scored for the tourists with a fluent 64. Dilruwan Perera (5-88) and Malinda Pushpakumara (3-28) were the main wicket-takers for Sri Lanka.
England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.
