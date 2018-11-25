From guest list to venue: Everything we know about Nick-Priyanka's upcoming wedding ceremony

As Bollywood braces for another high-profile wedding in the form of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ nuptials, we bring you exclusive information about the much-awaited wedding ceremony of Desi Girl and her American lover.

Mehndi and Sangeet

According to Indian media reports, Nick and Priyanka are going to revel in their mehndi and sangeet ceremony on November 29. As informed by sources, Nick will perform on a number of PC’s famous Bollywood numbers like Desi Girl, Pinga and Galla Goodiyaan. The couple has roped in choreographer Ganesh Hegde for the mehndi. Nick will also sing a Hindi song for ladylove Priyanka.

Cocktails

Following the pre-wedding festivities, there will be a cocktail party on November 30 and a hald function on December 1.

Two wedding ceremonies

Nick and Priyanka will tie the knot in holy matrimony as per Hindu and Christian traditions in two separate ceremonies. The Christian wedding will be on December 2 followed by the Hindu traditional rituals on the same day.

Two receptions

From what we know, just like Ranveer and Deepika, Nick and PC will have two grand wedding receptions, one in Delhi and the other one in Mumbai. The Delhi reception will be held at a five-star hotel a few days after the wedding.

Priyanka is still deciding on a date and venue for the reception in Mumbai. Buzz is that Priyanka and Nick might follow the footsteps of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma and invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to their reception in Delhi.

Guest list

The esteemed guest list comprises of Salman Khan and his family, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Farhan Akhtar from the film industry.

When Siddharth Roy Kapur was recently asked if he was invited to the wedding, he remained tight-lipped. "I'd rather speak about these things after they happen, rather than before," was all he said.

Nick and Priyanka announced their engagement in a traditional roka ceremony held in India earlier in August.