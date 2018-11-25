Rs10 hike for metro bus fares proposed by transport department

LAHORE: A Rs10 hike was suggested on Sunday by the transport department on metro bus fares functional in Punjab.

According to reports citing sources from the department, “Passengers will be charged Rs20 for the first 10 kilometres but a Rs10 hike has been proposed for the fare beyond 10kms.”

Moreover, it was revealed that the department proposed the increase after the government’s decision of reducing the grant allotted on metro bus fares.

“It has also been decided that the card system for Speedo bus service should be ended. Passengers will be able to travel on the Speedo bus by sampling paying fares,” it was revealed further.

The Speedo bus service had also launched cards earlier without which passengers were denied entry.