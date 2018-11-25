Mira Rajput trolled for copying Kareena Kapoor

Star-wife Mira Rajput jetted off on a holiday with her daughter Mira and son Zain. However, the lady got subjected to immense criticism from netizens who trolled her for not carrying her son and asking a nanny to do so.

Mira was clicked at the airport over the weekend holding Misha’s hands, while a nanny carried Zain. A second nanny was also present.

Trolls were quick enough to comment how Mira should carry Zain herself. They even stated that Mira is trying to copy Kareena Kapoor Khan, who has a nanny for son Taimur.

An internet user said, “trying so hard to be like Kareena", while another wrote, “Two nannies for two kids and one to hold her bag! What nonsense is this? Even Kate Middleton holds her own child!"

Mira has been trolled over various reasons in the past too. Recently, she caught the attention of many when she posted a picture of herself sharing a steamy kiss with Shahid Kapoor on Diwali.

Earlier, she was criticised for endorsing an anti-aging cream when she’s only 23 years old.

Talking about getting trolled with a leading website, Mira opened up about all the negativity she was subjected to. "The internet is one platform that is accessible to everyone. People can say what they feel and it gives everyone the right to express themselves the way they want and to what extent they feel like. So, there will be opinions. It's not that everyone is going to love you," she said.

"It's not something new for me. Nowadays, people receive backlash for whatever they do or say. It is the way the internet is. At some level, it is a bit sad,” she added.