Karachi is changing: Motorcyclists to get separate lane on major thoroughfare

Things are getting better in Karachi, home to at least 20 million people and commercial hub of the nation, after years of violence and what critics say bad governance .

The Sindh government and municipal authorities recently received accolades for launching a campaign to remove encroachment at the Empress Market and elsewhere in the city in order to improve its appearance and recover government land.

Encouraged by response they have received from the citizens, the authorities are taking one more little but significant step towards making the flow of traffic more disciplined on Shahra-e-Faisal, one of the major roads in the metropolis that also leads to the city's international airport.

The repair work underway on the road shows workers making a separate lane for motorcyclists in order to keep them from weaving through the traffic.

Passersby who witnessed the work have shared the images of development on the social media and lauded the government for the decision which they think will not only ease the traffic flow, but will also reduce the rising number of road accidents blamed on reckless driving and speeding motorcyclists.