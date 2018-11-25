UN Security Council condemns terrorist attacks in Pakistan

NEW YORK: United Nations Security Council has condemned terrorist attacks in Pakistan that martyred scores of people on Friday.

The UNSC members said in a statement that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.

“Any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed,” said the statement.

The statement called for holding the perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of terrorist acts accountable and bring them to justice.”

Council members called upon all UN member states, in accordance with their obligations under international law and relevant security council resolutions, to cooperate actively with the government of Pakistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard.

They stressed upon the fundamental principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises, and the obligations on host governments, including under international treaties, to protect those premises and their officials.”

Two security men and as may citizens lost their lives as three terrorists stormed Chinese consulate in Karachi.

All the three terrorists were killed by security forces.

Also on Friday, a blast at a market martyred 33 people including three children in Orakzai agency.

