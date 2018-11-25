The Sky is Pink crew throws farewell party for bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra

Bride-to-be Priyanka Chopra is already in the festive spirit with everybody around her carousing her upcoming nuptials as can be seen in the circulating pictures after The Sky is Pink’s team wrapped up the shooting process and unleashed the festive mood.



The Indian Express reported that PeeCee’s upcoming film The Sky is Pink’s crew concluded its filming process and threw a little celebration for the duo with the cake iced with words, “Congratulations to our dear bride, to be P.C.J.”





The Bollywood diva’s producer Siddharth Roy shed light on his work experience with her saying: “Priyanka has been wonderful. She will be shooting with us right till the very eve of her nuptials, which I think shows a tremendous amount of professionalism.”

While Nick and Priyanka’s wedding date is kept under the shadows the two are set to walk down the aisle in December at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace.