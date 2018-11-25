MQM founder, his family names to be erased from Public structures

The government of Sindh is reportedly considering to rename dozens of public spots in Karachi, which are still named after Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder and his family.

According to reports, a letter has been sent to the health, education and local government departments to identify the public structures, including parks, schools and roads, named after the MQM founder.

The government would discuss the matter at the next apex committee meeting to be chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Earlier, the Sindh cabinet on December 30, 2017, and an apex committee meeting on March 8, 2018, had decided to rename all public structures named after the MQM founder.

According to the details, the places and the public spots, which are still named after MQM) founder, his father Nazir Hussain, mother Khursheed Begum or daughter Afza Altaf include 18 parks, 17 educational institutions, ,two libraries, four dispensaries, seven streets, bridges, towns, underpasses, two community centres and a cricket academy.

While most of the structures have already been renamed.