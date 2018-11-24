Navjot Sidhu to participate in Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he is all set to visit Pakistan again to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border corridor, aimed to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of the holiest sites in Pakistan.

He said that it would be a great honour for him to be a part of history, a private news channel reported.