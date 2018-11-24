Navjot Sidhu to participate in Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he is all set to visit Pakistan again to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border corridor, aimed to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of the holiest sites in Pakistan.
He said that it would be a great honour for him to be a part of history, a private news channel reported.
