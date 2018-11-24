close
Sun Nov 25, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

APP
November 24, 2018
Advertisement

Navjot Sidhu to participate in Kartarpur groundbreaking ceremony in Pakistan

World

APP
Sat, Nov, 18

Share

ISLAMABAD: Former Indian cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he is all set to visit Pakistan again to attend the groundbreaking ceremony of Kartarpur border corridor, aimed to facilitate Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of the holiest sites in Pakistan.

He said that it would be a great honour for him to be a part of history, a private news channel reported.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From World