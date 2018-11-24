US commends Pak forces' quick response to attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi

WASHINGTON: United States of America has strongly condemned terrorist attacks in Karachi and Orakzai agency.



In a statement US State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert said, "We send our deepest condolences to the victims' families and wish the speedy recovery of the injured."

"We also commend the Pakistani security forces' quick response to the attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi that prevented further loss of life."

The United States stands with the Pakistani people in the face of these terrorist acts and will continue to seek opportunities to cooperate with the Pakistani government to combat these threats in the region.