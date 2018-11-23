Faisal Vawda becomes a meme for Chinese consulate entry

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda is being criticized by social media users for carrying a gun when he arrived at the Chinese Consulate during a militant attack.



Vawda had arrived at the consulate shortly with a bulletproof vest on and a gun in his hand.

When asked by a reporter if he was ready to take part in the operation he said, “Yes, I have a Glock and a lot of other things. InshAllah this is our country and we will fight for it,"

The attack on the Chinese Consulate in Karachi was foiled by Sindh Police and Rangers. Two policemen were martyred and three terrorists killed in the ensuing operation.

Minister’s video on arriving at the Chinese consulate becomes viral and people are criticizing him for his actions. Some are even mocking him for displaying his arm.

One user wrote, “Justifications for Vawda's presence have only elevated him from shoda to shoda cheerleader, ostensibly there to "motivate" police. Naya Pakistan logic: God forbid if there's a terrorist attack, you're meant to run into the line of fire w/ pom-poms to raise the morale of LEAs.”

Another user said that Vawda’s actions were disrespecting the law, “As PTI member I feel embarrassed becoz of likes of Faisal Vawda! A minister disrespecting the law and integrity of law enforcement agencies is soooooo shameful!!!”

Not only he is being criticized but he is also the centre of attention today for memes and jokes as one user wrote, “Faisal Vawda would have played a better role of policeman in Singham than Ajay Devgan.”



Some are making analogies, “Faisal Vawda went too far to portray Karachi as Gotham and himself as Batman.”



Trending memes are being made like this,

But mainly people are criticizing that it was not his job to appear on the scene.



“Faisal vawda saab who will tell u that u are the minister among ur team and it is not ur job to do so. This nation only saying this! Concentrate on ur job that will much better! Thank you”

“I appreciate Vawda’s intention but it could have created hinderance in an on going operation. It’s job of LEAs, not ours or any other citizen, including ministers.”



“So Faisal Vawda trying really hard to be relevant in an operation led successfully by a lady?few days back the guy was asking a lady politician to go back to doing house chores. today hes made a fool out of himslf while a lady officer winning all the plaudits.karma is a bitch bro”