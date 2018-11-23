FIA arrests TV anchor Shahid Masood in corruption case

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested TV anchor Shahid Masood from court premises after Islamabad High Court judge Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani dismissed his pre-arrest bail in the case of corruption at the Pakistan Television Corporation.
Shahid Masood was chairman of PTV during the Pakistan People’s Party’s government and he is accused of corruption worth around Rs33 million.
He had fled a local court in Islamabad in October after the rejection of his bail plea in PTV corruption case.
Since then, FIA were on the lookout for the absconding former PTV chairman.
