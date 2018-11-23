PM inaugurates four new trains

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has directed Federal Railway Minister Sheikh Rashid to sack employees who were given jobs in violation of merit.



The prime minister made the remarks during the inauguration of four new train services.

He said that this is the first time that train tracks are being set up and repaired to facilitate the average person in the country.

PM Imran said that in the past political recruitments were done in the railways department and now the jobs will be given on the basis of merit.

“Sheikh Rasheed, you should see who is being given job on merit and who isn’t… You should expel those employed in violation of the merit,” the prime minister said to the federal railways minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was set to inaugurate two trains via video link on Friday.

The news trains Sindh Express and Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express have been inaugurated simultaneously in Karachi and Sukkur by the prime minister via a video link.

Sindh Express will travel from Karachi to Sukkur while the Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express will run from Karachi to Mirpurkhas.

According to the Divisional Superintendent of Railways, Sindh Express will leave from Karachi to Sukkur at 11 am while Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Express will leave Karachi for Mirpurkhas at 8:30 am.

Further, Railways Minister Sheikh Rasheed is expected to inaugurate Faisalabad Express which will run from Faisalabad to Multan and Rehman Baba Express that will travel from Peshawar to Karachi.