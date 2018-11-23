close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
President Alvi awards certificates to participants of National Security workshop

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

President  Arif Alvi awarded certificates to the successful participants of 20th National Security Workshop in a ceremony held at the National Defence University, Islamabad. 

A five weeks long workshop attended by Senators, Members of National / Provincial Assemblies, Legislative Assemblies of AJK, Senior Officers from the Armed Forces and public / private sectors was conducted with the aim to comprehend the security environment and develop greater understanding of the different dimensions of national security and challenges faced by Pakistan.

Speaking on the occasion, President Alvi congratulated the participants of the workshop on successful completion of the workshop on comprehensive national security. 

He commended the role of National Defence University in conducting the National Security Workshops for the benefit of such a wide range of leadership in the country.

 “National security today has become a very complex and multi-faceted undertaking. It is no longer the exclusive domain of a selected few. The effective pursuit of national security requires developing a strategic framework which encompasses all elements of national power," he said.

The President appreciated the noteworthy suggestions made by the Workshop related to different aspects of social reforms. 

The ceremony was attended by a number of civil and military dignitaries.

