Pakistan 'A' 14-member squad for Four One-Day matches against England Lions

LAHORE: The national selection committee headed by Inzamam-ul-Haq has announced the 14-member squad for Pakistan ‘A’ One-Day series against England Lions to be played in the UAE from November 25.

The squad has been named for first four One-Dayers of the five-match series. The squad for the fifth One-day and the two-match T20 series will be announced later.

The first two One-Day matches will be played in Dubai on November 25 and 27 while the third and fourth One-Dayers will be played in Abu Dhabi on November 30 and December 2. The fifth and final One-Day match of the series will be played in Dubai on December 5.

One-Day squad: Shan Masood, Abid Ali, Ali Imran, Muhammad Saad, Khushdil Shah, Adil Amin, Muhammad Rizwan (captain), Ammad Butt, Zohaib Khan, Waqas Maqsood, Rahat Ali, Muhammad Irfan Jr, Ashiq Ali, Muhammad Irfan (FATA).