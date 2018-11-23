Martyred policemen are national heroes: Asad Umar

ISLAMABAD: Finance MinisterAsad Umar has commended the security forces for foiling a terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi.



Federal Minister wrote on his official Twitter handle that, “Proud of the way security forces defended the Chinese consulate in Karachi today. The two policemen who embraced shahadat to foil the terrorists are national heroes. May Allah bless their soul and give them a place in jannat.”

Friday morning dawned with a terrorist attack on Chinese Consulate in Karachi that was later foiled by a team of police officials led by SSP Suhai Aziz.

IG Sindh Kaleem Imam and Bilawal Bhuttoo zardari also lauded the act of bravery by the lady officer since security officials under her command repelled the attack successfully.

Social media is in high appraisals for SSP Suhai Aziz and her team.