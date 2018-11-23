close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
ISPR DG pays tribute to police martyrs

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday paid tribute to police and its martyrs.

“Pakistan Police Service has evolved through testing times. Their displayed professionalism in recent times as first responders is commendable," Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said.

“From preempting the terrorism attempts to foiling these at first checking point is the testimony. Salute to our police and its martyrs,” he wrote on his official twitter handle.


