ISPR DG pays tribute to police martyrs

RAWALPINDI: Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Major General Asif Ghafoor Friday paid tribute to police and its martyrs.
“Pakistan Police Service has evolved through testing times. Their displayed professionalism in recent times as first responders is commendable," Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said.
“From preempting the terrorism attempts to foiling these at first checking point is the testimony. Salute to our police and its martyrs,” he wrote on his official twitter handle.
