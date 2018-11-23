Rights minister Shireen Mazari condemns Karachi, Hangu attacks

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen M Mazari has strongly condemned the terrorist attacks against Chinese Consulate in Karachi and in Orakzai tribal area.

She expressed her deep sorrow over the loss of precious innocent lives.

In a statement, Human Rights Minister expressed heartfelt sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and injured and termed the Orakzai terrorist attack a fallout from the US failure in neighbouring Afghanistan.

She said, as the US fails in Afghanistan, Pakistan should be prepared for fallout and we must ensure greater security for our tribal areas especially protection of our people.

Dr Mazari also condemned the terrorist attack against Chinese Consulate in Karachi and paid tribute to security and police personnel who gave their lives and denied terrorists success in targeting the Chinese Consulate in Karachi.

She said "our security forces and Police personnel have shown courage and whole the Nation salutes the martyrs for acting so bravely."

“Sadly amongst the martyred were 2 civilians also. Menace of terrorism is morphing into a beast with a widening agenda especially as CPEC takes shape,”, she added.

