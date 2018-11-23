close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Faisal Vawda explains why he carried gun during Chinese consulate attack

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Faisal Vawda was criticized for carrying and displaying a gun as  he arrived outside the   Chinese consulate which came under a deadly terrorist attack on Friday.

Social media users and some journalists questioned as to why he was carrying a gun and wearing a bullet proof jacket. 

Some of the critics even mocked him for displaying the arm. 

Hours later, as the police killed the terrorists and cleared the consulate, he took to Twitter with a harsh response saying  "As a Pakistani I didn’t shy away, it’s my right to use my licensed weapon for self defence. At least I’m not a coward like many hiding behind keyboards and bull*****ing.

After calling those criticized him cowards, he went on to describe them as liability  to their parents and country.


