Delhi: Pakistani toddler survives major surgery after heart cut to small

DELHI: A 14-month-old infant from Pakistan recently underwent a major surgery at Sir Ganga Ram hospital in Delhi where his over-sized heart was cut to small.



As informed by the doctors, this is the first documented case of the largest left atrium reported at this age after his heart had grown to 87 ml.

The boy had suffered recurring breathlessness and chest infections, after which he was diagnosed with a giant heart. He was reported to encounter problems while eating and crawling.

The baby had stunted growth as well. According to medical reports, his weight was stuck at 6.5 kg, which is normally half the weight of a healthy child of that age.

Dr Neeraj Aggarwal, paediatric cardiologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, ““Due to the complexity of the case, the family was told

to seek treatment outside Pakistan. When the infant came to us, we were surprised to see his weight. We found that the left side receiving chamber of the heart (the left atrium) was hugely dilated… to four times the expected size, and was pressing on the airway organs in the chest,”

Doctors, during medical procedure, found out that there were three major problems with the baby’s hearts. According to investigations, it had a hole in it, a leaking left valve and a giant left atrium.

As per doctors, any child aged above three month can be operated on in a single-stage surgery.

“An open heart surgery was performed on the boy in which the hole was closed, the valve repaired and giant left atrium reduced in size. GLA is a rare entity in paediatric population, but carries a significant mortality risk,” said Dr Raja Joshi, chairman, paediatric cardiac surgery at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.