Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
17 killed, 30 injured in Hangu blast

HANGU: At least 17 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Hangu’s Kalaya Bazar area on Friday morning, Geo News reported Friday.

According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a seminary in Lower Orakzai.

The injured have been shifted to a health facility for treatment, the TV said.

Authorities added, the area has been cordoned and investigation into the blast is under way.

