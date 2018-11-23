17 killed, 30 injured in Hangu blast

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HANGU: At least 17 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Hangu’s Kalaya Bazar area on Friday morning, Geo News reported Friday.
According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a seminary in Lower Orakzai.
The injured have been shifted to a health facility for treatment, the TV said.
Authorities added, the area has been cordoned and investigation into the blast is under way.
HANGU: At least 17 people were killed and 30 injured in a blast in Hangu’s Kalaya Bazar area on Friday morning, Geo News reported Friday.
According to security sources, the blast occurred outside the door of a seminary in Lower Orakzai.
The injured have been shifted to a health facility for treatment, the TV said.
Authorities added, the area has been cordoned and investigation into the blast is under way.