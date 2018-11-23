Recovered writer Mushtaq Kamlani on his way to meet Sindh Governor upon arrival in Karachi

KARACHI: Renowned writer Mushtaq Kamlani after getting recovered in a deteriorating state begging in Sindh is on his way to Karachi to meet the Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader took to Twitter to share the news of the famed playwright travelling to the provincial capital after he was recovered from the area of Sujawal.

On Wednesday SSP Sajawal Saud Magsi had also met with Kamlani and publicized his decision to bear all expenses for the treatment of the author, while also offering an Ajrak and providing a month’s worth of his salary to him.

It was later reported that Sindh IG Dr Kaleem Imam had also visited Kamlani to deliver his well-wishes.

Earlier, pictures of the once-famous English linguist started circulating on social media showing him in an abating state with torn clothes begging on the roadsides.