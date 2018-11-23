Chinese envoy satisfied with Pakistan's action against terrorists at consulate: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Terrorists have reached their logical end, said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi of the attackers who stormed Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said two of terrorists were shot dead while the third blew himself up.

He said he has contacted the Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad and discussed the situation following the attack.

"Chinese ambassador is satisfied with the operation," he said.

He said 21 Chinese staff members were present inside the consulate and all of them are safe.

The foreign minister said he would soon contact his Chinese counterpart.

Qureshi said two policemen were martyred when one of the terrorists blew himself up.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman Dr Faisal said Pakistan condemns the attack.



