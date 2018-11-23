close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Chinese envoy satisfied with Pakistan's action against terrorists at consulate: FM Qureshi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Terrorists have  reached their   logical end, said  Foreign Minister  Shah Mehmood Qureshi of the attackers who stormed Chinese consulate in Karachi on Friday.

Speaking to the media, he said  two of terrorists were shot dead while the third blew himself up.

He said he has contacted the Chinese Ambassador in Islamabad and discussed the situation following the attack.

"Chinese  ambassador is  satisfied with  the operation," he said. 

He said 21 Chinese staff members were present inside the consulate and all of them are safe.

The foreign minister said he would soon contact  his Chinese counterpart. 

Qureshi said two policemen were martyred when one of the terrorists blew himself up. 

Meanwhile, Foreign Office Spokesman  Dr Faisal said Pakistan condemns the attack.

 


