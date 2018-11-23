Terrorists attack Chinese consulate in Karachi: What we know so far

At least two policemen were martyred and another injured when gunmen stormed Chinese consulate in Karachi's Clifton area on Friday.

All the three attackers were killed by police inside the consulate building.

Here is what we know about the attack so far



What happened?

Police and paramilitary forces rushed to the area after being informed that gun shots and an explosion has been heard near the Chinese consulate.

Suicide vests and arms were found on the body of the attackers.



The police said the terrorists were driven back by the guards deployed at the building when they stormed the consulate after parking their car nearby.

An exchange of fire took place between the guards at the consulate and the gunmen followed explosion.

Pictures and video showed a smoke billowing from the site of the area .

The dead and the injured were shifted to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Complex (JPMC).

Seemi Jamali , a senior official at the JPMC, said a security guard was also among the injured shifted to the hospital. A state of emergency has been declared at the hospital.

Additional IG Sindh Dr Amir Sheikh said the attack has been foiled as the terrorists could not enter the compound of consulate. He confirmed that two policemen lost their lives in the attack.

Prime Minister informed

Faisal Vawda, a lawmaker of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, visited the site of the attack and told the media that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been immediately informed about the attack.

He said the prime minister asked him to visit the area . "Our jawans foiled the attack by laying down their lives," he said.

Attackers

According to AFP news agency reported that banned terror outfit Balochistan Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the attack.











