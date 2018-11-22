Shah Rukh Khan reveals new promo for Zero

Bollywood’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan released a new promo for his upcoming movie Zero on Tuesday revealing a little bit more about his character Bauua Singh.



The Indian star shared the promo on via his official twitter handle writing, “BauuaSingh ki ye jhalak zara sambhal kar dekhna, kahin dekhte dekhte pyaar na ho jaaye."

From this recent promo it could be concluded that with time one will fall in love with Bauua Singh.

SRK’s highly anticipated movie will be released on December 21 starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

The film is directed by Aanand L Rai and produce by Gauri Khan.