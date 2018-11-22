Imran Khan thanks Malaysian PM for warm hospitality

Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed his gratitude towards his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamad for the hospitality during his two-day visit to Kuala Lumpur.



The PM said that the trip would strengthen ties between the two countries.

“I want to express my heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for his warm hospitality & I want to thank his Ministers & the Malaysian business community for welcoming us in the spirit of friendship. This trip will strengthen ties between our two countries” Khan wrote on his official Twitter handle.

He especially thanked the First Lady of Malaysia for her lunch arrangements.

“I especially want to thank the gracious Mrs Mahathir Mohamad for the wonderful lunch she arranged for us.”

During the two day official visit, both premiers discussed bilateral relations, cooperation and identify new areas for future collaboration.

Both the leaders held a joint press conference in which they stressed on the need for shared cooperation which would prove beneficial for both sides.



