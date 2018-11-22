Urdu language brings people closer: CM Murad

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that Karachi is the largest city of Urdu speaking people andUrdu is a language which brought people of Pakistan closer to each other as a common tool for communication.



The chief minister was addressing the 11th "International Urdu Conference" here at the Arts Council, said a statement on Thursday.

"It (Urdu) is a language of love, fraternity and also has the ability to remove the communication barriers among the people of different languages to interact easily with each other," he said.

He said that Urdu literature, poems and prose have always tried to develop and foster fraternity among the people of different languages, religion and different schools of thought.

The chief minister said that his government is working hard to promote Urdu literature in national and regional languages.

"Our Culture department has printed lots of books in Urdu and Sindhi languages," headded.

He said that our literature is one of the best in the worldbecause it has loud and clear message of respect for everyone irrespective of any discrimination.

He recalled the literary work of Fahmida Riaz and said her death is a great loss to the country.

Very soon Karachi would be counted one of the best developed cities of the world, he vowed.

The chief minister said that he was feeling proud to be amongst the leading literary figures of the Sub-continent and Europe in the conference.

He also welcomed all the guests in the city.