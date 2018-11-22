close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
World

AFP
November 22, 2018
France imposes sanctions against 18 Saudis over Khashoggi murder

World

AFP
Thu, Nov, 18

Paris -The French foreign ministry said Thursday that it would impose sanctions against 18 Saudi citizens over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul last month.

"These measures... aim to prohibit these individuals from entering national territory and the entire Schengen area" of Europe, the ministry said in a statement.

