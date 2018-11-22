Generations will remember those taking positive steps, says Sidhu over Kartarpur corridor

Indian cricket great and state minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday welcomed his government’s decision to accept Pakistan’s proposal to build the Kartarpur corridor for facilitating Sikh pilgrims, saying it will “burn animosity” between the countries.

"I welcome this auspicious step by the Union Cabinet, it will be a cup of joy for 12 crore 'Nanak Naam Laivas'. It will build bridges, burn animosity and will act like a soothing balm for two neighbouring countries," the former cricketer said in a tweet.

In a second tweet, Sidhu said that next generations will remember those who have taken positive steps and their names will be written in golden letters in history.

The Gurdwara Kartarpur Darbar Sahib in Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province holds religious significance for the Sikh community. It is where Baba Guru Nanak settled down after his travels as a missionary. He lived there for 18 years until his death in 1539.



India’s Home Minister Rajnath Singh in a tweet earlier today said: “In landmark decision, the Cabinet approves building and development of Kartarpur corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district to International Border. Kartarpur corridor project with all modern amenities and facilities to be implemented with Central Government funding."

Sidhu had previously raised the issue with the Minister of External Affairs of India Sushma Swaraj and had said that it was India’s responsibility to make a formal request to Pakistan, NDTV reported.



